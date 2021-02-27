MODERNA (NASDAQ:MRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year.

IS MODERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRNA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moderna in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Moderna stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OUTFRONT MEDIA (NYSE:OUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Outfront Media has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year. Outfront Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUTFRONT MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OUT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outfront Media in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outfront Media stock.

ALBIREO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ALBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.68. Albireo Pharma has generated ($5.04) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ALBIREO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albireo Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Albireo Pharma stock.

