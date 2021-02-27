SANDRIDGE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SD)

NOMAD FOODS (NYSE:NOMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nomad Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nomad Foods stock.

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:TGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Teekay LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teekay LNG Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Teekay LNG Partners stock.

1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BCOW)

