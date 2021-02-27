AUTODESK (NASDAQ:ADSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Autodesk has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.9. Autodesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTODESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADSK)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Autodesk in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Autodesk stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Autodesk

CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camping World has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1.

IS CAMPING WORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camping World in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Camping World stock.

Camping World

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AERI)

IS AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AERI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

PNM RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PNM)

IS PNM RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PNM Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PNM Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PNM Resources