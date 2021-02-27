MONSTER BEVERAGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MNST)

IS MONSTER BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNST)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monster Beverage in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Monster Beverage stock.

MEDIFAST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MED)

IS MEDIFAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medifast in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medifast stock.

NEOPHOTONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NPTN)

IS NEOPHOTONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NPTN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoPhotonics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NeoPhotonics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NPTN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMC NETWORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMCX)

IS AMC NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMCX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMC Networks in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AMC Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMCX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

