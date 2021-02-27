ORION GROUP (NYSE:ORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Orion Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Group stock.

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:REZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Resideo Technologies has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year.

IS RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REZI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resideo Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Resideo Technologies stock.

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MEG)

IS MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Montrose Environmental Group in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Montrose Environmental Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MEG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SQFT)

