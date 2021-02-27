ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BUD)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BUD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REVOLUTION MEDICINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RVMD)

IS REVOLUTION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVMD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revolution Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Revolution Medicines stock.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ORTX)

IS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchard Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchard Therapeutics stock.

LAMAR ADVERTISING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAMR)

IS LAMAR ADVERTISING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAMR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lamar Advertising in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lamar Advertising stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAMR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

