STELLANTIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STLA)

IS STELLANTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STLA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stellantis in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stellantis stock.

Stellantis

PATTERSON COMPANIES (NASDAQ:PDCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies last posted its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year. Patterson Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATTERSON COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDCO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patterson Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Patterson Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PDCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Patterson Companies

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. Akebia Therapeutics has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Akebia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKBA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akebia Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Akebia Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Akebia Therapeutics

MAGELLAN HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MGLN)

IS MAGELLAN HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGLN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magellan Health in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Magellan Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGLN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Magellan Health