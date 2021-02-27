CEMTREX (NASDAQ:CETX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex last released its earnings data on January 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cemtrex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEMTREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CETX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cemtrex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cemtrex stock.

Cemtrex

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DOC)

IS PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOC)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Physicians Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Physicians Realty Trust stock.

Physicians Realty Trust

SAUL CENTERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BFS)

IS SAUL CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saul Centers in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Saul Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Saul Centers

EVERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EVRG)

IS EVERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVRG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evergy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evergy stock.

Evergy