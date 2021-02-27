VALE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VALE)

IS VALE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VALE)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vale in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vale stock.

Vale

PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:PZZA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Papa John’s International has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.4.

IS PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PZZA)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Papa John’s International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Papa John’s International stock.

Papa John’s International

GANNETT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GCI)

IS GANNETT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GCI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gannett in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Gannett stock.

Gannett

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RHP)

IS RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RHP)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RHP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties