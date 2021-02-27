PETROLEO BRASIL/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PBR.A)

Steven Madden last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm earned $353 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year.

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Steven Madden in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Steven Madden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHOO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Clearwater Paper last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Clearwater Paper has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearwater Paper in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearwater Paper stock.

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cinemark in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cinemark stock.

