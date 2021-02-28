SUNRUN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RUN)

IS SUNRUN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUN)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunrun in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunrun stock.

Sunrun

ELDORADO GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EGO)

IS ELDORADO GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eldorado Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eldorado Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eldorado Gold

FORTE BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FBRX)

IS FORTE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBRX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forte Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Forte Biosciences stock.

Forte Biosciences

KEMPHARM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KMPH)

IS KEMPHARM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KMPH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KemPharm in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KemPharm stock.

KemPharm