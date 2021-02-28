CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (NYSE:CM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce last issued its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has generated $7.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4.

IS CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CM)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

NUVASIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NUVA)

IS NUVASIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUVA)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NuVasive in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NuVasive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NuVasive

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:HMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

IS HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HMLP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Höegh LNG Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Höegh LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Höegh LNG Partners

PMV PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PMVP)

IS PMV PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PMV Pharmaceuticals stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals