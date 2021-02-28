VIRGIN GALACTIC (NYSE:SPCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year.

IS VIRGIN GALACTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPCE)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virgin Galactic in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Virgin Galactic stock.

Virgin Galactic

HEALTH CATALYST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HCAT)

IS HEALTH CATALYST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCAT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Health Catalyst in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Health Catalyst stock.

Health Catalyst

BELLUS HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BLU)

IS BELLUS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BELLUS Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BELLUS Health stock.

BELLUS Health

AIM IMMUNOTECH (NYSE:AIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech last posted its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.00. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AIM ImmunoTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIM IMMUNOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AIM ImmunoTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AIM ImmunoTech stock.

AIM ImmunoTech