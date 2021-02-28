MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MLCO)

IS MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLCO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

EVENTBRITE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EB)

IS EVENTBRITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eventbrite in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eventbrite stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eventbrite

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AAOI)

IS APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAOI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Optoelectronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Applied Optoelectronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAOI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Applied Optoelectronics

FIRST SEACOAST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSEA)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST SEACOAST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Wall Street analysts have given First Seacoast Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but First Seacoast Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.