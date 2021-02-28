ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.8.

IS ETSY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETSY)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Etsy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Etsy stock.

Etsy

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP (NYSE:CWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. California Water Service Group has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. California Water Service Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Water Service Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” California Water Service Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

California Water Service Group

VERONA PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VRNA)

IS VERONA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRNA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verona Pharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Verona Pharma stock.

Verona Pharma

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OFIX)

IS ORTHOFIX MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OFIX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orthofix Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Orthofix Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OFIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Orthofix Medical