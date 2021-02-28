ZSCALER (NASDAQ:ZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ZSCALER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZS)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zscaler in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zscaler stock.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA (NYSE:STAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Extended Stay America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Extended Stay America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTENDED STAY AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAY)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extended Stay America in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Extended Stay America stock.

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Kala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year.

IS KALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kala Pharmaceuticals stock.

MERSANA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MRSN)

IS MERSANA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRSN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mersana Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mersana Therapeutics stock.

