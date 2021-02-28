EDISON INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EIX)

IS EDISON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edison International in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edison International stock.

Edison International

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SFM)

IS SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sprouts Farmers Market stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PBYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Puma Biotechnology has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Puma Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBYI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Puma Biotechnology in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Puma Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBYI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Puma Biotechnology

ATLANTICUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATLC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ATLANTICUS? (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Wall Street analysts have given Atlanticus a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Atlanticus wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.