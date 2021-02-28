KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (NYSE:KL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2.

IS KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KL)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kirkland Lake Gold stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY (NYSE:USPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. U.S. Physical Therapy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USPH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Physical Therapy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USPH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy

METACRINE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MTCR)

IS METACRINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTCR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Metacrine in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Metacrine stock.

Metacrine

CAMBER ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy last posted its earnings data on December 18th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.06 million during the quarter. Camber Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Camber Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CAMBER ENERGY? (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

