STORE CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STOR)

IS STORE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STOR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STORE Capital in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” STORE Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STORE Capital

EVOLENT HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EVH)

IS EVOLENT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolent Health in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolent Health stock.

Evolent Health

VOLITIONRX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

IS VOLITIONRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VolitionRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VolitionRx stock.

VolitionRx

ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT? (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Wall Street analysts have given Altisource Asset Management a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Altisource Asset Management wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.