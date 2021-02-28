VIPSHOP (NYSE:VIPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0.

IS VIPSHOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VIPS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vipshop in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vipshop stock.

EXLSERVICE (NASDAQ:EXLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business earned $249 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9.

IS EXLSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXLS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ExlService in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ExlService stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

U.S. SILICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SLCA)

IS U.S. SILICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLCA)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Silica in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Silica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLCA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

