SEMPRA ENERGY (NYSE:SRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Sempra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEMPRA ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRE)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sempra Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sempra Energy stock.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CCOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.32. The company earned $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.3.

IS COGENT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCOI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cogent Communications in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cogent Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCOI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP (NYSE:SNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year. New Senior Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Senior Investment Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Senior Investment Group stock.

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BATRK)

IS THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BATRK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty Braves Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty Braves Group stock.

