THE AES (NYSE:AES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AES)

The AES last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. The AES has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year. The AES has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AES)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AES in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The AES stock.

FEDERAL SIGNAL (NYSE:FSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business earned $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Its revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Federal Signal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL SIGNAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Signal in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Federal Signal stock.

CODIAK BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CDAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences last posted its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $8.89. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Codiak BioSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CODIAK BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDAK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codiak BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Codiak BioSciences stock.

AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

IS AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock.

