CENTERPOINT ENERGY (NYSE:CNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CenterPoint Energy has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CENTERPOINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNP)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CenterPoint Energy in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CenterPoint Energy stock.

CenterPoint Energy

AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AXNX)

IS AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXNX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axonics Modulation Technologies stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies

INTRUSION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INTZ)

IS INTRUSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTZ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrusion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intrusion stock.

Intrusion

RECRO PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:REPH)

IS RECRO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REPH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Recro Pharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Recro Pharma stock.

Recro Pharma