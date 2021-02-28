AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (NASDAQ:AEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company earned $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Its revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. American Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEP)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Electric Power in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Electric Power stock.

American Electric Power

AMARIN (NASDAQ:AMRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amarin has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMARIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRN)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amarin in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amarin stock.

Amarin

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPPI)

IS SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPPI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

THE E.W. SCRIPPS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SSP)

IS THE E.W. SCRIPPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The E.W. Scripps in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The E.W. Scripps stock.

The E.W. Scripps