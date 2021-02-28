PLUG POWER (NASDAQ:PLUG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $1.05. Plug Power has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PLUG POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLUG)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plug Power in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plug Power stock.

VELODYNE LIDAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VLDR)

IS VELODYNE LIDAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VLDR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Velodyne Lidar in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Velodyne Lidar stock.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ORC)

IS ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchid Island Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchid Island Capital stock.

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA (NASDAQ:GGAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia last issued its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Grupo Financiero Galicia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GGAL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

