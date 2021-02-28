PG&E (NYSE:PCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PG&E has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year. PG&E has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PG&E A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PCG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PG&E in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PG&E stock.

RLJ LODGING TRUST (NYSE:RLJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RLJ LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLJ)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RLJ Lodging Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LAWSON PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAWS)

IS LAWSON PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lawson Products in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lawson Products stock.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DMS)

IS DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Media Solutions in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Media Solutions stock.

