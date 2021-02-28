TELEFÓNICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TEF)

IS TELEFÓNICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEF)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefónica in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Telefónica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Telefónica

NELNET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NNI)

IS NELNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nelnet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nelnet stock.

Nelnet

CITY OFFICE REIT (NYSE:CIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. City Office REIT has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. City Office REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITY OFFICE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for City Office REIT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” City Office REIT stock.

City Office REIT

SPROTT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SII)

IS SPROTT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SII)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprott in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sprott stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sprott