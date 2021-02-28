CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CZR)

IS CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CZR)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caesars Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Caesars Entertainment stock.

Caesars Entertainment

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KYMR)

IS KYMERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KYMR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kymera Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kymera Therapeutics stock.

Kymera Therapeutics

VERSO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VRS)

IS VERSO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verso in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Verso stock.

Verso

BORR DRILLING (NYSE:BORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Borr Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BORR DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BORR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Borr Drilling in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Borr Drilling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Borr Drilling