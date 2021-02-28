QUANTA SERVICES (NYSE:PWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Its revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2.

IS QUANTA SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PWR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quanta Services in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quanta Services stock.

Quanta Services

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCRX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TTI)

IS TETRA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TETRA Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TETRA Technologies stock.

TETRA Technologies

EXCELLON RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EXN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EXCELLON RESOURCES? (NYSE:EXN)

Wall Street analysts have given Excellon Resources a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Excellon Resources wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.