CLARIVATE (NYSE:CLVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. Its revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WELBILT (NYSE:WBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm earned $320 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Welbilt has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.3.

IS WELBILT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WBT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Welbilt in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Welbilt stock.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NCMI)

IS NATIONAL CINEMEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National CineMedia in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” National CineMedia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NCMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KVH INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KVHI)

IS KVH INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KVHI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KVH Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” KVH Industries stock.

