ROCKET COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RKT)

IS ROCKET COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RKT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rocket Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RKT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rocket Companies

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BVN)

IS COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BVN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BVN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

ZIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

IS ZIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZIX in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ZIX stock.

ZIX

SHATTUCK LABS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STTK)

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

Shattuck Labs