TELEFLEX (NYSE:TFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has generated $11.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.8. Teleflex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teleflex in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teleflex stock.

Teleflex

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FIX)

IS COMFORT SYSTEMS USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comfort Systems USA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Comfort Systems USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Comfort Systems USA

JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:JNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Jounce Therapeutics has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year.

IS JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JNCE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jounce Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Jounce Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JNCE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Jounce Therapeutics

STEEL PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SPLP)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STEEL PARTNERS? (NYSE:SPLP)

Wall Street analysts have given Steel Partners a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Steel Partners wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.