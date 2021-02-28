FLOOR & DECOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FND)

IS FLOOR & DECOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FND)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Floor & Decor in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Floor & Decor stock.

Floor & Decor

ADDUS HOMECARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ADUS)

IS ADDUS HOMECARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Addus HomeCare in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Addus HomeCare stock.

Addus HomeCare

COMSCORE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SCOR)

IS COMSCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCOR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for comScore in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” comScore stock.

comScore

IFRESH (NASDAQ:IFMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh last issued its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $23.94 million during the quarter. iFresh has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iFresh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IFRESH? (NASDAQ:IFMK)

Wall Street analysts have given iFresh a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but iFresh wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.