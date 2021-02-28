HP (NYSE:HPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPQ)

HP last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. HP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPQ)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HP in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COLONY CAPITAL (NYSE:CLNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.55. Colony Capital has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Colony Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLONY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLNY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colony Capital in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Colony Capital stock.

SHOTSPOTTER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SSTI)

IS SHOTSPOTTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSTI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShotSpotter in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ShotSpotter stock.

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BATRA)

IS THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BATRA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty Braves Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty Braves Group stock.

