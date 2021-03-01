Earnings results for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 3D Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.20%. The high price target for DDD is $30.00 and the low price target for DDD is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

3D Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on no buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, 3D Systems has a forecasted downside of 44.2% from its current price of $35.84. 3D Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems does not currently pay a dividend. 3D Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

In the past three months, 3D Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $417,561.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of 3D Systems is held by insiders. 65.65% of the stock of 3D Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD



Earnings for 3D Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of 3D Systems is -31.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 3D Systems is -31.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 3D Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. 3D Systems has a P/B Ratio of 8.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

