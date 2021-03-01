Earnings results for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 9 Meters Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 216.27%. The high price target for NMTR is $6.00 and the low price target for NMTR is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

9 Meters Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.25, 9 Meters Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 216.3% from its current price of $1.66. 9 Meters Biopharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

In the past three months, 9 Meters Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.70% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by insiders. Only 19.87% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR



Earnings for 9 Meters Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.05) per share.

