Acacia Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.24%. The high price target for ACIA is $115.00 and the low price target for ACIA is $90.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acacia Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.67, Acacia Communications has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $114.99. Acacia Communications has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Acacia Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Acacia Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,806,982.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Acacia Communications are expected to grow by 19.72% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 72.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 72.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.86. Acacia Communications has a P/B Ratio of 8.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

