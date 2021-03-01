Earnings results for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.16%. The high price target for ADVM is $36.00 and the low price target for ADVM is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. Adverum Biotechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

In the past three months, Adverum Biotechnologies insiders have bought 21.30% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $214,358.00 in company stock and sold $176,715.00 in company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of Adverum Biotechnologies is held by insiders. 97.41% of the stock of Adverum Biotechnologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM



Earnings for Adverum Biotechnologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies is -10.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies is -10.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

