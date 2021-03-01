Earnings results for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Analyst Opinion on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.02%. The high price target for AGLE is $15.00 and the low price target for AGLE is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aeglea BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

In the past three months, Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.70% of the stock of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. 80.87% of the stock of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

