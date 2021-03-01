Earnings results for AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Aercap Holdings N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.34.

Analyst Opinion on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AerCap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.69%. The high price target for AER is $55.00 and the low price target for AER is $34.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AerCap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.40, AerCap has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $48.18. AerCap has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap does not currently pay a dividend. AerCap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AerCap (NYSE:AER)

In the past three months, AerCap insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.69% of the stock of AerCap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AerCap (NYSE:AER



Earnings for AerCap are expected to decrease by -11.51% in the coming year, from $6.17 to $5.46 per share. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -185.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AerCap is -185.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AerCap has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

