Earnings results for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agile Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 187.46%. The high price target for AGRX is $10.00 and the low price target for AGRX is $7.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Agile Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

In the past three months, Agile Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by insiders. 44.44% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX



Earnings for Agile Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -5.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -5.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agile Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

