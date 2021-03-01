Earnings results for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allakos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.78%. The high price target for ALLK is $218.00 and the low price target for ALLK is $145.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allakos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.50, Allakos has a forecasted upside of 49.8% from its current price of $121.18. Allakos has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos does not currently pay a dividend. Allakos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

In the past three months, Allakos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,611,505.00 in company stock. 44.77% of the stock of Allakos is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.35% of the stock of Allakos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK



Earnings for Allakos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($3.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Allakos is -44.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allakos is -44.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allakos has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

