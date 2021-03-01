Earnings results for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Ambarella last issued its earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year. Ambarella has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Ambarella will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ambarella in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.89%. The high price target for AMBA is $130.00 and the low price target for AMBA is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ambarella has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.62, Ambarella has a forecasted downside of 23.9% from its current price of $112.49. Ambarella has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella does not currently pay a dividend. Ambarella does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

In the past three months, Ambarella insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,193,277.00 in company stock. Only 5.69% of the stock of Ambarella is held by insiders. 72.27% of the stock of Ambarella is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA



Earnings for Ambarella are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($1.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -63.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -63.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ambarella has a P/B Ratio of 8.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here