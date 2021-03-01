Earnings results for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameresco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.96%. The high price target for AMRC is $75.00 and the low price target for AMRC is $31.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameresco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.71, Ameresco has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $57.12. Ameresco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ameresco does not currently pay a dividend. Ameresco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ameresco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $38,509,411.00 in company stock. 51.12% of the stock of Ameresco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.67% of the stock of Ameresco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 19.80% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 52.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 52.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.33. Ameresco has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameresco has a P/B Ratio of 6.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

