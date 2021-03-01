Earnings results for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.31%. The high price target for FOLD is $31.00 and the low price target for FOLD is $12.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amicus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.79, Amicus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 69.3% from its current price of $12.28. Amicus Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Amicus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

In the past three months, Amicus Therapeutics insiders have sold 8,469.92% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $70,005.00 in company stock and sold $5,999,369.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Amicus Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD



Earnings for Amicus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Amicus Therapeutics is -10.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amicus Therapeutics is -10.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Amicus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

