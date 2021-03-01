Earnings results for Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Analyst Opinion on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amyris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.34, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.09%. The high price target for AMRS is $20.00 and the low price target for AMRS is $3.35. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amyris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.34, Amyris has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $13.80. Amyris has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris does not currently pay a dividend. Amyris does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

In the past three months, Amyris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.70% of the stock of Amyris is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.46% of the stock of Amyris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS



Earnings for Amyris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Amyris is -6.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amyris is -6.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here