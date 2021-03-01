Earnings results for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

AnaptysBio last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.74. AnaptysBio has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year. AnaptysBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AnaptysBio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.91%. The high price target for ANAB is $40.00 and the low price target for ANAB is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio does not currently pay a dividend. AnaptysBio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

In the past three months, AnaptysBio insiders have bought 114.76% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $751,660.00 in company stock and sold $350,000.00 in company stock. Only 13.00% of the stock of AnaptysBio is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB



Earnings for AnaptysBio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($2.47) per share. The P/E ratio of AnaptysBio is -10.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AnaptysBio is -10.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AnaptysBio has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

