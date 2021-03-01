Earnings results for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppFolio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.54%. The high price target for APPF is $150.00 and the low price target for APPF is $115.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AppFolio has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.33, AppFolio has a forecasted downside of 20.5% from its current price of $164.02. AppFolio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio does not currently pay a dividend. AppFolio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

In the past three months, AppFolio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,178,429.00 in company stock. 41.99% of the stock of AppFolio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.81% of the stock of AppFolio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF



Earnings for AppFolio are expected to decrease by -83.37% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 35.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 35.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.72. AppFolio has a P/B Ratio of 42.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

