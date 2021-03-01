Earnings results for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.74%. The high price target for ARCT is $133.00 and the low price target for ARCT is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arcturus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.08, Arcturus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 38.7% from its current price of $52.67. Arcturus Therapeutics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Arcturus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

In the past three months, Arcturus Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,139,593.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Arcturus Therapeutics is held by insiders. 74.33% of the stock of Arcturus Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT



Earnings for Arcturus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics is -18.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics is -18.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcturus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 30.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here