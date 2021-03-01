Earnings results for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Astec Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.32%. The high price target for ASTE is $71.00 and the low price target for ASTE is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Astec Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.67, Astec Industries has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $67.92. Astec Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Astec Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Astec Industries is 28.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Astec Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.19% next year. This indicates that Astec Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

In the past three months, Astec Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by insiders. 90.94% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE



Earnings for Astec Industries are expected to grow by 36.90% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 117.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 117.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.80. Astec Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

